Farmers embrace apple harvest in southwest China

Xinhua) 18:56, November 04, 2022

A farmer carries apples at a cold storage warehouse in Zhongshui Township of Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 3, 2022. Weining County, with its natural advantages of high sea-level, low-latitude, long sun-exposure time and large temperature difference in day and night, has developed apple planting that brought wealth to local people. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers load apples onto a truck at an orchard in Niupeng Township of Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 2, 2022. Weining County, with its natural advantages of high sea-level, low-latitude, long sun-exposure time and large temperature difference in day and night, has developed apple planting that brought wealth to local people. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer packs apples at a cooperative in Niupeng Townip of Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 2, 2022. Weining County, with its natural advantages of high sea-level, low-latitude, long sun-exposure time and large temperature difference in day and night, has developed apple planting that brought wealth to local people. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2022 shows an apple orchard in Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. Weining County, with its natural advantages of high sea-level, low-latitude, long sun-exposure time and large temperature difference in day and night, has developed apple planting that brought wealth to local people. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer checks apples at a cold storage warehouse in Zhongshui Township of Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 3, 2022. Weining County, with its natural advantages of high sea-level, low-latitude, long sun-exposure time and large temperature difference in day and night, has developed apple planting that brought wealth to local people. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers pick apples at an orchard in Niupeng Township of Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 3, 2022. Weining County, with its natural advantages of high sea-level, low-latitude, long sun-exposure time and large temperature difference in day and night, has developed apple planting that brought wealth to local people. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2022 shows an apple orchard in Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. Weining County, with its natural advantages of high sea-level, low-latitude, long sun-exposure time and large temperature difference in day and night, has developed apple planting that brought wealth to local people. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer picks apples at an orchard in Niupeng Township of Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 3, 2022. Weining County, with its natural advantages of high sea-level, low-latitude, long sun-exposure time and large temperature difference in day and night, has developed apple planting that brought wealth to local people. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Farmers pick apples at an orchard in Niupeng Township of Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 3, 2022. Weining County, with its natural advantages of high sea-level, low-latitude, long sun-exposure time and large temperature difference in day and night, has developed apple planting that brought wealth to local people. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer carries harvested apples at an orchard in Niupeng Township of Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 3, 2022. Weining County, with its natural advantages of high sea-level, low-latitude, long sun-exposure time and large temperature difference in day and night, has developed apple planting that brought wealth to local people. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)