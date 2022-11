Scenery of Taihang Mountains in N China's Hebei

Xinhua) 15:16, November 20, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 19, 2022 shows sea of clouds in Taihang Mountains in Liushigang Town of Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

