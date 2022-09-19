Home>>
China's Hebei sees foreign trade rise in first eight months
(Xinhua) 13:22, September 19, 2022
SHIJIAZHUANG, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The foreign trade value of north China's Hebei Province reached 360.13 billion yuan (about 52 billion U.S. dollars) in the first eight months of this year, up 1.8 percent year on year, according to the customs of Shijiazhuang, capital of the province.
Its exports reached 219.53 billion yuan during the period, up 13.3 percent year on year, whereas its imports went down 12.1 percent to 140.6 billion yuan.
During the period, Hebei's trade with countries along the Belt and Road increased 22.4 percent to 122.44 billion yuan.
Its exports of mechanical and electrical products, electronic components and automobiles grew rapidly. The province saw a decrease in imports of iron ore, soybeans and natural gas.
