China's foreign trade of goods up 10.1 pct in first 8 months

Xinhua) 12:59, September 07, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows a container terminal in Qingdao Port, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Yu Fangping/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade of goods jumped 10.1 percent year on year to 27.3 trillion yuan (about 3.95 trillion U.S. dollars) during the first eight months of the year, official data showed Wednesday.

Exports rose 14.2 percent year on year to 15.48 trillion yuan, while imports increased 5.2 percent from a year ago to 11.82 trillion yuan, according to the General Administration of Customs.

