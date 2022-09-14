Feature: Foreign diplomats in China say wine can help promote exchanges

Xinhua) 13:17, September 14, 2022

YINCHUAN, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- When asked about the similarities between wines produced in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region of northwest China and Bordeaux in France, French Embassy in China's Counselor for Agriculture Francois Blanc said that people are the key to the success of wines.

At a wine and tourism expo in Ningxia that concluded this week, Blanc said he is confident that exchanges between French and Chinese people will be promoted through wine.

Although there are many differences between France and China, such as those in natural conditions, history and geography, both countries share a love for wine and work hard to produce quality wine, he said.

What matters to the development of the wine industry is the people, as well as how they develop the land, agriculture and vineyards, Blanc said.

The six-day expo has drawn international attention, with many attendees being foreign diplomats in China. The speed at which China's wine industry is developing and maturing has taken many by surprise.

Uruguay's Ambassador to China Fernando Lugris said his country is also a wine producer and can seek exchanges with China in wine-production techniques, promotion, trade and tourism.

The two countries can promote exchanges between young people who are interested in wine production, facilitating exchange visits to learn each other's wine culture, Lugris said.

Ambassador of Mauritius to China Alain Wong Yen Cheong said the developing wine culture in China could attract more overseas investors in tourism, including those from Mauritius, a country with a highly developed tourism industry.

The people here are hospitable and their local tourism is fascinating, said Wong. If more overseas people learn that there is such a rich wine culture here, they will come, he said.

Sri Lankan Ambassador to China Palitha Kohona said there are similarities between his country and Ningxia, as both have great tourism potential and enjoy advantages in the beverage industry, in addition to their rich culture.

