Shanghai sees robust foreign trade growth

Xinhua) 09:04, September 13, 2022

SHANGHAI, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's foreign trade maintained double-digit year-on-year growth in July and August, with the total volume in the first eight months of 2022 achieving positive growth, according to the local customs.

Shanghai's total foreign trade volume from January to August reached 2.7 trillion yuan (about 390 billion U.S. dollars), up 4.8 percent from the same period last year, reversing a slight year-on-year drop in the first half of this year due to the impact of COVID-19.

In July, the municipality's import and export volume broke a monthly record, exceeding 400 billion yuan for the first time. In August, foreign trade grew 15.8 percent from the same period last year.

The implementation of measures aimed at facilitating trade in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic has been accelerated, local customs said, adding that Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region are expected to play a significant role in maintaining the stability of China's overall foreign trade.

