Remote sensing images show changes of pilot FTZ in Shanghai

Xinhua) 15:02, August 22, 2022

Image captured by a Gaofen series satellite on March 3, 2022 shows the Lingang Sci-tech City in Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai.

Image captured by a Gaofen series satellite on Dec. 12, 2017 shows the area where the Tesla Gigafactory is located in Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai.

Image captured by a Gaofen series satellite on March 3, 2022 shows the Shanghai Astronomy Museum in Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai.

Image captured by a Gaofen series satellite on Dec. 12, 2017 shows the Dishui Lake in Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai.

Image captured by a Gaofen series satellite on Dec. 12, 2017 shows the area where Lingang Sci-tech City is located in Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai.

Image captured by a Gaofen series satellite on Dec. 12, 2017 shows the area where the Shanghai Astronomy Museum is located in Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai.

Image captured by a Gaofen series satellite on March 3, 2022 shows the Tesla Gigafactory in Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai.

Image captured by a Gaofen series satellite on March 3, 2022 shows the Dishui Lake in Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai.

