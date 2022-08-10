Shanghai sees increasing number of international sister cities

Xinhua) 16:56, August 10, 2022

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- The past few years have witnessed an increase in the number of Shanghai's international sister cities.

At both municipal and district levels, Shanghai has twinned with 92 places from 59 countries, according to the municipal foreign affairs office.

On Tuesday, the Shanghai International Sister Cities Representatives Association was established, and over 50 sister city representative offices and interested foreign agencies in Shanghai became the first batch of members.

The move aims to help representatives of sister cities and foreign friends in Shanghai to understand the city's latest economic and social development and relevant policy measures, building a platform of exchange and cooperation with local enterprises and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.

"The association will be the home of representatives of sister cities and foreign friends in Shanghai," said Zhang Xiaosong, director of the office.

According to the association's secretariat, various activities have been planned for this year.

