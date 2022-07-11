Shanghai issues red alert for high temperatures

Xinhua) 13:21, July 11, 2022

A child plays with a toy water gun amid high temperature at a park in Xuhui District of east China's Shanghai, July 10, 2022. Shanghai on Sunday issued a red alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves swept the city. China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

SHANGHAI, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai municipal meteorological observatory issued a red alert for excessive heat on Sunday as the temperature in some areas of the metropolis climbed to 40 degrees Celsius.

Shanghai has seen high temperatures for six consecutive days from July 5. The temperature at the Shanghai Xujiahui Station reached 40 degrees Celsius at 2:12 p.m. on Sunday, the earliest high-temperature day of 40 degrees Celsius since Shanghai started meteorological records in 1873.

A total of 15 blisteringly hot days above 40 degrees Celsius have been reported in the city since 1873, and the 40.9 degrees Celsius in 2017 set a record.

According to the latest forecast, Shanghai will continue to see high-temperature weather next week because of subtropical highs.

Meteorological authorities recommend the public avoid outdoor activities at noon. When encountering dizziness, massive sweating, or limb weakness, citizens are advised to go to a ventilated place and drink salt water to prevent heat stroke.

People walk on the street amid high temperature in Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, July 10, 2022.

Shanghai on Sunday issued a red alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves swept the city.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A citizen walks by a fountain amid high temperature in Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, July 10, 2022.

Shanghai on Sunday issued a red alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves swept the city.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A municipal worker is seen amid high temperature in Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, July 10, 2022.

Shanghai on Sunday issued a red alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves swept the city.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A deliveryman is seen on the street amid high temperature in Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, July 10, 2022.

Shanghai on Sunday issued a red alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves swept the city.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)