Shanghai reports 24 new local infections
(Xinhua) 09:55, July 06, 2022
SHANGHAI, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported nine confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 15 local asymptomatic carriers on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.
All new infections were found from people under quarantine, the commission said in a statement.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)
