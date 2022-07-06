We Are China

Shanghai reports 24 new local infections

Xinhua) 09:55, July 06, 2022

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported nine confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 15 local asymptomatic carriers on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

All new infections were found from people under quarantine, the commission said in a statement.

