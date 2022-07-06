Home>>
Beijing reports 7 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:05, July 06, 2022
BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported seven new COVID-19 cases from Monday to 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to local authorities.
One case was identified through community screening and six were detected among those quarantined for observation, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
Liu urged unswerving efforts to adhere to China's dynamic zero-COVID approach and cut off transmission chains.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China faces challenges posed by new resurgences, links with policy adjustment dismissed
- Chinese mainland reports 38 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- People continue to die from COVID-19: U.S. experts
- Singapore reports 9,505 new COVID-19 cases
- Hong Kong keeps tracing COVID-19 through sewage surveillance
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.