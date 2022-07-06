Beijing reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

July 06, 2022

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported seven new COVID-19 cases from Monday to 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to local authorities.

One case was identified through community screening and six were detected among those quarantined for observation, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Liu urged unswerving efforts to adhere to China's dynamic zero-COVID approach and cut off transmission chains.

