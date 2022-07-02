People continue to die from COVID-19: U.S. experts

Xinhua) 10:51, July 02, 2022

NEW YORK, July 1 (Xinhua) -- More than 1 million people have died of COVID-19 in the United States, and people continue to die from the virus despite widely available vaccines and growing levels of immunity, but not in droves like they once did, NBC10 Boston reported on Thursday, citing Boston doctors.

"The U.S. has experienced three major variants since the start of the pandemic: Alpha, Delta and Omicron. Each took over as the dominant strain and set off a wave of COVID cases across the state and the country," said the report.

Now, two new highly-contagious Omicron subvariants are on track to supersede its ancestor, and the prospect of an entirely new variant is always around the corner, the report quoted experts as saying.

Despite a substantial growth in collective immunity through the development of vaccines and natural infection, people do and will continue to die from COVID-19, said the report.

"More and more people are expected to die from the virus, with some projecting over 900,000 deaths in the United States over the next year," it added.

