Chinese mainland reports 38 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:30, July 02, 2022
A visitor has her health code checked before entering Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Long)
BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 38 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 34 of which were in Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said Saturday.
