Shanghai reports 3 confirmed, 5 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:12, July 05, 2022
SHANGHAI, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported three confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and five local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.
Two of the confirmed cases and all asymptomatic cases were identified among those under quarantine.
