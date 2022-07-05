Languages

Tuesday, July 05, 2022

Shanghai reports 3 confirmed, 5 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua) 13:12, July 05, 2022

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported three confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and five local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

Two of the confirmed cases and all asymptomatic cases were identified among those under quarantine. 

