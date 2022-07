We Are China

Museums in Shanghai reopen after COVID-caused closure

Xinhua) 16:30, July 01, 2022

People visit Shanghai Natural History Museum in Shanghai, east China, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People visit Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Long)

People visit Shanghai Natural History Museum in Shanghai, east China, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People visit Shanghai Natural History Museum in Shanghai, east China, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People visit Shanghai Natural History Museum in Shanghai, east China, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor has her health code checked before entering Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Long)

A visitor takes photos of an exhibit at Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Long)

People visit Shanghai Natural History Museum in Shanghai, east China, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

