Shanghai's museums, tourist spots to reopen soon

Xinhua) 09:12, June 30, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's cultural venues and tourist attractions will gradually reopen to the public starting Friday, said local authorities Wednesday.

According to the municipal culture and tourism bureau, eight types of cultural venues and tourism spots in Shanghai, including museums, galleries, and all Class A tourist attractions, will gradually resume operation starting July 1.

The daily visitor flow of indoor venues shall be capped at 50 percent of its regular capacity, while that of outdoor locations will be at 75 percent, noted epidemic prevention and control guidelines.

The city started exploring the reopening of tourist attractions in mid-May. So far, 67 of 134 Class A tourist attractions in Shanghai have already reopened with controlled capacity and enhanced health protocols.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)