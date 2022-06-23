Languages

Shanghai reports 9 confirmed local COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua) 09:25, June 23, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported nine confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and zero local asymptomatic case on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday. 

