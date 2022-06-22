Home>>
Shanghai reports 4 confirmed, 4 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:22, June 22, 2022
SHANGHAI, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported four confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and four local asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.
