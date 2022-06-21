Home>>
Shanghai reports two COVID-19 infections from community
(Xinhua) 09:27, June 21, 2022
SHANGHAI, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported one locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case and one local asymptomatic carrier from community screening Monday, the municipal government said at a press conference.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, 44 close contacts of the two cases have been identified and put under quarantine.
Two neighborhoods have been classified as medium-risk areas for COVID-19, and testing of all residents in these areas is ongoing.
