Shanghai reports 3 confirmed, 6 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 11:05, June 19, 2022
SHANGHAI, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported three confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and six local asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.
