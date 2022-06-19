We Are China

Shanghai reports 3 confirmed, 6 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:05, June 19, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported three confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and six local asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.

