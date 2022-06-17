Languages

Friday, June 17, 2022

Shanghai reports two confirmed, two asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua) 08:50, June 17, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported two confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and two local asymptomatic cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday. 

