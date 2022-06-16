Shanghai's last temporary COVID-19 hospital closes

Xinhua) 08:20, June 16, 2022

Staff members are trained in the convention center-turned makeshift hospital at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The last temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients in Shanghai during the latest resurgence of infections closed down Wednesday.

The hospital, which was inside the Shanghai New International Expo Center, was the first to admit over 10,000 patients and was put into use during the outbreak in the megacity.

The makeshift hospital, with 14,000 beds, received 47,920 patients over the last 77 days.

The last patient left the hospital on Tuesday morning.

Shanghai reported two locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from midnight to 5 p.m. Wednesday, the municipal health commission said at a press conference.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)