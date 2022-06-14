Home>>
Shanghai reports 3 confirmed, 14 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:01, June 14, 2022
SHANGHAI, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported three confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 14 local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.
