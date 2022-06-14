Shanghai reports one asymptomatic local COVID-19 case

SHANGHAI, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported one local asymptomatic carrier from midnight to 5 p.m. Monday, the municipal health commission said at a press conference.

The case has been sent to a designated hospital for medical observation, said the health commission, adding that epidemiological investigations were carried out immediately.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, 64 close contacts and 77 sub-close contacts of the case have been traced for quarantine.

An area related to the infection has been classified as medium-risk for COVID-19, according to the municipal anti-epidemic headquarters.

