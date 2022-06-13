Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park resumes operation

Xinhua) 08:36, June 13, 2022

Tourists take photos of a killer whale calf at the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in east China's Shanghai, June 12, 2022.

The Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park officially resumed operation on Wednesday, with the total visitor flow capped at 75 percent of the maximum capacity currently. On the same day, a killer whale calf born at the park made its official debut. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A kid watches a killer whale calf at the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in east China's Shanghai, June 12, 2022.

Tourists visit the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in east China's Shanghai, June 12, 2022.

Tourists visit the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in east China's Shanghai, June 12, 2022.

Tourists take photos of a killer whale calf at the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in east China's Shanghai, June 12, 2022.

A staff member expounds on a killer whale calf at the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in east China's Shanghai, June 12, 2022.

