Shanghai Disney Resort partially resumes operations

Xinhua) 10:55, June 11, 2022

Tourists display purchases outside the World of Disney Store in Shanghai, east China on June 10, 2022. Shanghai Disney Resort partially resumed operations on Friday as the COVID-19 epidemic wanes in the city. Wishing Star Park, the World of Disney Store and Blue Sky Boulevard resumed operations first and Shanghai Disneyland would remain temporarily closed until further notice. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

