Tesla's Shanghai factory resumes full production

Xinhua) 09:31, June 10, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Xinhua) -- U.S. carmaker Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory has returned to full production capacity. Over 40,000 vehicles have rolled off the production line since it resumed production on April 19, according to the company.

Affected by the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai, the Shanghai Gigafactory once suspended production for over 20 days.

The Gigafactory now implements a two-shift working schedule after resuming production on April 19 with about 8,000 employees back to work under the "closed-loop" production model, namely employees live and work in isolation.

According to the China Passenger Car Association, in the first five months of this year, Tesla delivered 215,851 vehicles, up over 50 percent year on year. In May alone, the wholesale volume of Tesla reached 32,165 vehicles, including 22,340 vehicles exported to Europe, Australia, Japan and other markets.

Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory is the first wholly foreign-owned car manufacturing enterprise in China. Deliveries from the Shanghai Gigafactory stood at 484,130 vehicles last year, an increase of 235 percent from 2020 and accounting for 51.7 percent of Tesla's global production capacity in 2021.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)