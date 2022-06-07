Home>>
Shanghai reports 3 confirmed, 7 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:01, June 07, 2022
SHANGHAI, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported three confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and seven local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai resumes offline classes for senior high school students
- Shanghai reports 4 confirmed, 4 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
- Shanghai adds 2 confirmed, 1 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
- China’s economic recovery on fast track for H2 in 2022 as Beijing, Shanghai lift COVID restrictions
- Shanghai reports 8 confirmed, 8 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.