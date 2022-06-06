Home>>
Shanghai adds 2 confirmed, 1 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 08:41, June 06, 2022
SHANGHAI, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported two confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case on Sunday, the municipal government told a press conference.
All the cases have been transferred to designated hospitals for treatment or medical observation.
Starting Monday, Shanghai requires residents entering public venues or taking public transportation to hold a negative nucleic acid test result within 72 hours or a certificate for nucleic acid sampling within 24 hours.
