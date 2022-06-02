Chief procurator of Shanghai under investigation

Xinhua) 09:27, June 02, 2022

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Bencai, the chief procurator of the Shanghai People's Procuratorate in east China, is under investigation for suspected disciplinary and legal violations, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Zhang is now under disciplinary and supervisory probe by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

