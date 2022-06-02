Home>>
Chief procurator of Shanghai under investigation
(Xinhua) 09:27, June 02, 2022
BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Bencai, the chief procurator of the Shanghai People's Procuratorate in east China, is under investigation for suspected disciplinary and legal violations, according to an official statement on Wednesday.
Zhang is now under disciplinary and supervisory probe by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.