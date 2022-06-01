Home>>
Shanghai resumes normal production and life
(Xinhua) 10:24, June 01, 2022
Vehicles drive out of a community in Minhang District, east China's Shanghai, June 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
