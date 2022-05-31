Shanghai to fully restore normal production, living order from June 1

SHANGHAI, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai will fully restore the normal order of production and living across the city starting from Wednesday, on the premise of containing the overall risk of COVID-19, according to a press conference held on Tuesday.

Buses, the entire rail transit network and ferry services will resume operations from Wednesday. Private cars and corporate vehicles can ply normally except in areas designated as medium and high-risk for COVID-19, and those under closed-off management or restrictive control.

Those who enter public places with clear epidemic prevention requirements and take public transportation must hold a negative nucleic acid test report within 72 hours.

Shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and other commercial outlets will resume offline business in an orderly manner from Wednesday, with the total visitor flow capped at 75 percent of the maximum capacity. The same requirements will also be implemented at cultural and tourism venues, stadiums and A-level tourist attractions.

Shanghai will resume offline classes in phases, with senior high school students in the top two grades and students in the third year of junior high school receiving priority.

The city is still at a critical stage of epidemic prevention and control and, therefore, needs the continued understanding, support and cooperation of all people, Zong Ming, vice mayor of Shanghai, told the press conference.

Zong called on every resident to adhere to standard epidemic prevention and control measures, maintain social distancing, get vaccinated and comply with all epidemic prevention regulations.

