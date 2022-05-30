Home>>
Shanghai reports 6 confirmed, 61 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:20, May 30, 2022
SHANGHAI, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported six confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 61 local asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- HKSAR gov't continues tracing COVID-19 through sewage surveillance
- Interview: China maintains economic resilience amid impact of COVID-19 pandemic, says Kenyan expert
- Shanghai announces action plan for economic recovery
- UNHCR thanks China for PPEs donation to support COVID-19 response for refugees
- Shanghai reports 39 confirmed, 131 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.