Shanghai reports 6 confirmed, 61 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:20, May 30, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported six confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 61 local asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

