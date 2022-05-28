Disinfection work conducted in schools in Shanghai before resumption of classes

Firefighters conduct disinfection in a school in Putuo District of Shanghai, east China, May 27, 2022. Disinfection work is conducted in schools in Shanghai before the resumption of classes. In Shanghai, students of the second and third grades of senior high schools will return to school from June 6, while classes for graduating students of junior high schools will resume from June 13. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

