'Let it rip' approach to COVID-19 definitely not science-based

(People's Daily App) 09:45, May 28, 2022

The “let it rip” approach to COVID-19 by some Western countries will create long-term and sustained negative impacts on social and economic operations.

Despite an upsurge in Omicron cases, the United States and some European countries have lifted COVID-19 restrictions.

In the US for example, many states have removed mask mandates and shut down COVID-19 test sites. The UK kicked off a plan for “living with COVID-19” in late February.

Relaxation of control measures will lead to rising infections and deaths.

According to the New York Times, the US reported an average of more than 62,000 daily cases for the week ending May 3, a 50 percent increase in two weeks.

COVID-19 patients have been flooding into hospitals under this approach, increasing labor absences and chronically complicating the disease.

The “let it rip” approach cannot make the virus mild. It only offers a breeding ground to the virus.

“It may be a mistake to relax all protective measures too quickly,” said Eric Toner, a researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

