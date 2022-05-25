We Are China

Beijing reports 41 confirmed, 6 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:34, May 25, 2022

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 41 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and six local asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the Beijing municipal health commission said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 32 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.

