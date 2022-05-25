Home>>
Beijing reports 41 confirmed, 6 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:34, May 25, 2022
BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 41 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and six local asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the Beijing municipal health commission said Wednesday.
On Tuesday, 32 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.