374 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 10:28, May 25, 2022

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- A total of 374 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said in its Wednesday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 214,682 as of Tuesday.

