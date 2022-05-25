Chinese mainland reports 102 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:30, May 25, 2022.

Residents queue for nucleic acid tests at a residential area in Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin, May 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 102 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 44 were in Shanghai and 41 in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Five other provincial-level regions on the mainland also saw new local COVID-19 cases, including seven in Tianjin and five in Sichuan.

Shanghai also reported 343 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, out of a total of 418 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 374 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, there were 3,699 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

No new death from COVID-19 was reported on Tuesday on the Chinese mainland, according to the commission.

