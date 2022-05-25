We Are China

More taxis to serve in Shanghai

Ecns.cn) 14:41, May 25, 2022

A man prepares to take a taxi in Shanghai, May 24, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

Shanghai allocated about 2,000 vehicles in an effort to meet the citizens' transportation need.

Citizens wearing epidemic prevention suits take a taxi in Shanghai, May 24, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

A taxi driver disinfects a taxi in Shanghai, May 24, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

A taxi driver disinfects a taxi in Shanghai, May 24, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

