Mission completed: 691 medics return to east China's Anhui from Shanghai
HEFEI, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The last group of 691 medics returned from Shanghai to Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, on Monday after they finished their mission in the metropolis.
In a period of 53 days, medics from Anhui provided treatment to a total of 10,303 patients infected with COVID-19, according to the provincial health commission.
"We have received more than 100 thank-you letters from people of all ages, including English letters from foreigners," said Wang Tianping, deputy leader of the Anhui medical team to Shanghai.
A total of 5,582 medics had been sent from Anhui to Shanghai to help fight the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
Shanghai reported 58 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 422 local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.