Mission completed: 691 medics return to east China's Anhui from Shanghai

HEFEI, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The last group of 691 medics returned from Shanghai to Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, on Monday after they finished their mission in the metropolis.

In a period of 53 days, medics from Anhui provided treatment to a total of 10,303 patients infected with COVID-19, according to the provincial health commission.

"We have received more than 100 thank-you letters from people of all ages, including English letters from foreigners," said Wang Tianping, deputy leader of the Anhui medical team to Shanghai.

A total of 5,582 medics had been sent from Anhui to Shanghai to help fight the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Shanghai reported 58 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 422 local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

