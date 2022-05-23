Shanghai metro lines, bus routes reopen

(People's Daily App) 16:48, May 23, 2022

People took public transport to work or to leave the city as four metro lines and 273 bus routes resumed operation in Shanghai on Sunday.

Trains on the four main metro lines -- numbers 3, 6, 10 and 16 -- now run from 7 am to 8 pm at 20-minute intervals.

Reporters from the People's Daily visited Metro Line 10 and Bus No.71 on Sunday. Click the video to learn the stories of the passengers.

