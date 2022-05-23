Shanghai starts to resume cross-district public transport

A QR code is seen at a bus stop in Shanghai, east China, May 22, 2022. Shanghai started to resume cross-district public transport starting from Sunday.

Transport service on four subway lines and 273 bus routes has resumed on Sunday covering the central urban areas and the city's airports, railway stations, and hospitals.

Passengers are allowed to use the public transport system only when they have negative result certificates for nucleic acid testing taken within 48 hours. (Xinhua/Wang Chenyang)

