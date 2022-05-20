Quick look at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station: Rail travel resumes in Shanghai
Reporters from the People's Daily visited Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station on Thursday to do random street interviews with residents who plan to leave Shanghai and drivers who take passengers to the station.
With the epidemic gradually fading, Shanghai on Wednesday and Thursday resumed service on nine train routes, bringing the total number of operational routes departing Shanghai to 21.
Rail travellers still have to take negative nucleic acid tests within 48 hours and antigen tests within 24 hours of departure to avoid spreading the virus outside the borders of Shanghai.
College students and migrant workers make up the majority of residents who have an urgent need to leave Shanghai, according to our reporters.
The resumed routes include service to Hangzhou and Ningbo in Zhejiang Province, Hefei and Fuyang in Anhui Province, Nanjing, Yancheng and Lianyungang in Jiangsu Province, and Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province.
(Video produced by Ji Juesu and Zhao Dantong; compiled by Zhu Yingqi)
