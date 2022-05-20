Shanghai to resume cross-district public transport
SHANGHAI, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai will steadily promote the restoration of the city's public transport system step by step, and it will likely resume cross-district public transport starting from May 22, said a press conference on epidemic prevention and control held Thursday.
Transport service on some main subway lines and 273 bus routes will first resume covering the central urban areas and the city's airports, railway stations, and hospitals.
Meanwhile, authorities are studying the recovery plan for private cars and taxis.
Shanghai will set up facilities at transport stations and carriages to help scan QR codes to prevent the spread of the epidemic through public transport. Passengers will be allowed to use the public transport system only when they have negative result certificates for nucleic acid testing taken within 48 hours.
Shanghai reported 82 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 637 local asymptomatic cases Wednesday.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Shanghai Port sees steady recovery of container throughput as COVID-19 under control
- Shanghai's financial operations stable despite epidemic
- Shanghai resumes more train services
- Nearly half of industrial enterprises above designated size in Shanghai resume work
- Shanghai reports 82 confirmed, 637 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.