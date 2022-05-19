We Are China

Shanghai resumes more train services

Ecns.cn) 13:44, May 19, 2022

Passengers wait to board the train at Shanghai railway station, east China's Shanghai, May, 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Shanghai resumed seven train services on Wednesday, bringing the total operational rail lines departing Shanghai to 20.

