Shanghai resumes more train services
(Ecns.cn) 13:44, May 19, 2022
Passengers wait to board the train at Shanghai railway station, east China's Shanghai, May, 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Shanghai resumed seven train services on Wednesday, bringing the total operational rail lines departing Shanghai to 20.
