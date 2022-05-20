We Are China

Retail outlets in Shanghai's precautionary zone resume operations

Ecns.cn) 15:26, May 20, 2022

Residents living in Shanghai's precautionary zone line up to shop in front of a store, Shanghai, May 19, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)

Supermarkets and pharmacies will gradually and orderly resume offline operation in Shanghai.

