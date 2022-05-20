We Are China

Marriage registration center in Shanghai reopens

Ecns.cn) 16:38, May 20, 2022

A couple registers at a marriage registration center in Chaoming district, east China's Shanghai, May 20, 2022. Shanghai's Chongming district will resume marriage registration services from May 23. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yichen)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)