Shanghai resumes public transportation
(Ecns.cn) 11:20, May 23, 2022
A bus leaves a bus stop at the Bond in east China's Shanghai, east China, May 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
A total of 273 bus routes and four metro lines have resumed operations in Shanghai.
