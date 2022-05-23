We Are China

Shanghai resumes public transportation

Ecns.cn) 11:20, May 23, 2022

A bus leaves a bus stop at the Bond in east China's Shanghai, east China, May 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

A total of 273 bus routes and four metro lines have resumed operations in Shanghai.

