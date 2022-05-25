Languages

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Shanghai reports 44 confirmed, 343 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua) 10:27, May 25, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 44 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 343 local asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday. 

