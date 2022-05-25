Shanghai to resume offline business of shopping malls

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Offline business of shopping centers and department stores will resume starting June 1, the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce said late Monday.

Shopping centers and department stores are allowed to restart offline business in batches and in an orderly manner, with the total customer flow not exceeding 50 percent of the maximum capacity before May 31 and not exceeding 75 percent after June 1.

Meanwhile, catering, hairdressing, and homemaking services will gradually resume, said the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce.

Shanghai is inching back toward reopening after the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections brought the megacity of 25 million to a standstill. Community transmission of infections in all its 16 districts has been cut off.

Shanghai reported 58 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 422 local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

